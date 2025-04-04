Unveiling Bacterial Evolution: Oxygen Use Predates Photosynthesis

A groundbreaking study has revealed that some bacteria evolved the ability to use oxygen 900 million years before the atmosphere's Great Oxidation Event, reshaping the established timeline of bacterial evolution.

This research, published in 'Science', utilized machine learning and geological data to trace bacterial adaptation to oxygen, a significant evolutionary step previously believed to have occurred after the atmosphere became oxygen-rich.

Findings suggest that cyanobacteria evolved to use oxygen before developing photosynthesis, highlighting new insights into life's capabilities and adaptation in changing environments.

