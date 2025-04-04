Left Menu

Unveiling Bacterial Evolution: Oxygen Use Predates Photosynthesis

Recent research reveals bacteria developed the ability to use oxygen long before the Great Oxidation Event, drastically altering the timeline of evolution. This breakthrough, discovered through machine learning and geological data, suggests cyanobacteria could utilize oxygen even before they developed photosynthesis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 04-04-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 09:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

A groundbreaking study has revealed that some bacteria evolved the ability to use oxygen 900 million years before the atmosphere's Great Oxidation Event, reshaping the established timeline of bacterial evolution.

This research, published in 'Science', utilized machine learning and geological data to trace bacterial adaptation to oxygen, a significant evolutionary step previously believed to have occurred after the atmosphere became oxygen-rich.

Findings suggest that cyanobacteria evolved to use oxygen before developing photosynthesis, highlighting new insights into life's capabilities and adaptation in changing environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

