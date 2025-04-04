Myanmar Junta Leader Seeks Diplomatic Inroads Post-Earthquake

Myanmar's junta leader attended a regional summit in Bangkok on Friday after a massive earthquake wreaked havoc in the impoverished country, killing over 3,100 people. The disaster prompted an urgent appeal for aid from the United Nations.

Min Aung Hlaing, shunned internationally since his 2021 coup against an elected government, used this rare opportunity to engage in diplomacy at the BIMSTEC summit. Besides the summit, he held bilateral talks with Thai Premier Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With recovery efforts underway, the junta aims to collaborate on rescue and relief initiatives. The earthquake, one of Myanmar's most severe in a century, has compounded the suffering amidst ongoing civil conflict and an impending monsoon season. International aid efforts continue, despite significant logistical challenges.

