Tragic Collision on Hoshiarpur-Tanda Road

A couple, Harjinder Singh and Rekha Rani, died in a motorcycle and car collision on Hoshiarpur-Tanda road. The incident, near Nanowal Vaid village, occurred as they turned towards a petrol station. Despite efforts, they succumbed to injuries while en route to the hospital. Investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the lives of a couple on the Hoshiarpur-Tanda road on Friday, according to police reports.

The victims, identified as Harjinder Singh and his wife Rekha Rani, were hit by a car while trying to turn their motorcycle toward a local petrol pump near Nanowal Vaid village.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, the couple succumbed to their injuries. Authorities from Bullowal police station have launched an investigation into the fatal collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

