Tragic Collision on Hoshiarpur-Tanda Road

A tragic accident claimed the lives of a couple on the Hoshiarpur-Tanda road on Friday, according to police reports.

The victims, identified as Harjinder Singh and his wife Rekha Rani, were hit by a car while trying to turn their motorcycle toward a local petrol pump near Nanowal Vaid village.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, the couple succumbed to their injuries. Authorities from Bullowal police station have launched an investigation into the fatal collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)