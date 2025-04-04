Tragic Collision on Hoshiarpur-Tanda Road
A couple, Harjinder Singh and Rekha Rani, died in a motorcycle and car collision on Hoshiarpur-Tanda road. The incident, near Nanowal Vaid village, occurred as they turned towards a petrol station. Despite efforts, they succumbed to injuries while en route to the hospital. Investigation is ongoing.
A tragic accident claimed the lives of a couple on the Hoshiarpur-Tanda road on Friday, according to police reports.
The victims, identified as Harjinder Singh and his wife Rekha Rani, were hit by a car while trying to turn their motorcycle toward a local petrol pump near Nanowal Vaid village.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, the couple succumbed to their injuries. Authorities from Bullowal police station have launched an investigation into the fatal collision.
