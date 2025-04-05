Left Menu

Tariff Turmoil: Markets Unsettled Amid U.S.-China Trade Battle

U.S. markets face severe volatility due to President Trump's tariffs, leading to significant global declines. The S&P 500 experienced the largest drop since March 2020, with the Nasdaq now in a bear market. Investor uncertainty grows as a potential global recession looms, prompting urgent anticipation of new trade negotiations.

U.S. financial markets brace for another turbulent week as investors grapple with the impact of President Donald Trump's aggressive tariffs.

Following significant drops, including the S&P 500's historic fall, anxiety mounts around Trump's upcoming deadline for further levies, amid fears of a looming global recession.

With hopes of renegotiation dwindling, analysts warn that economic confidence might have already suffered lasting damage.

