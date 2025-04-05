Tsunami Alert Issued for Papua New Guinea After Powerful Quake
A tsunami warning was triggered for Papua New Guinea following a powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake on Saturday. The quake was shallow, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometers near Kimbe, prompting alerts for waves up to 3 meters. Smaller waves were anticipated for the Solomon Islands.
A tsunami warning has been issued for Papua New Guinea after a strong magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck on Saturday morning, the US Geological Survey reported.
The shallow quake, registering at a depth of 10 kilometers, hit the Pacific island nation, centered 194 kilometers east of Kimbe on New Britain island.
In the wake of the temblor, a tsunami warning was released for the Papua New Guinea coastline, predicting waves between 1 and 3 meters high. Neighboring Solomon Islands were also cautioned about potential smaller waves of 0.3 meters. Currently, there are no immediate reports of damage.
