Tsunami Alert Issued for Papua New Guinea After Powerful Quake

A tsunami warning has been issued for Papua New Guinea after a strong magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck on Saturday morning, the US Geological Survey reported.

The shallow quake, registering at a depth of 10 kilometers, hit the Pacific island nation, centered 194 kilometers east of Kimbe on New Britain island.

In the wake of the temblor, a tsunami warning was released for the Papua New Guinea coastline, predicting waves between 1 and 3 meters high. Neighboring Solomon Islands were also cautioned about potential smaller waves of 0.3 meters. Currently, there are no immediate reports of damage.

