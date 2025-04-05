Left Menu

Maharashtra's New Mineral Policy Boosts Local Development

The Maharashtra government will allow the use of minor minerals for local development projects without royalty fees, aiding housing schemes and farm construction. This move is part of a new sand mining policy aimed at ecological sustainability and curbing illegal excavation.

The Maharashtra government has announced a significant policy change that permits the use of minor minerals, such as soil, gravel, and sand, from local development projects. This initiative, set to benefit housing schemes and new farm constructions, will not impose any royalty or permission fees on the usage of these materials.

This policy is designed to aid projects like deepening village ponds, constructing roads, and enhancing infrastructure under the 'Matoshri Gram Samruddhi Shet Road Scheme.' The move is expected to support local farmers and beneficiaries of housing initiatives.

State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule highlighted this development as part of a broader strategy to implement a new sand mining policy that targets illegal mining and promotes ecological sustainability. The official government resolution was issued last Thursday, underscoring the state's commitment to environmentally conscious growth.

