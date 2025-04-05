Tragedy Strikes: Shop Collapse in Sector 7

In Sector 7 Awas Vikas colony, tragedy struck when four shops collapsed, leading to the deaths of two individuals and injuries to seven others, officials confirmed.

According to Additional Police Commissioner Sanjeev Tyagi, nine people were pulled from the debris and rushed to a medical facility; however, two succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Renovation and repair efforts were reportedly in progress at the site when the incident occurred. Rescue teams are currently on the scene, and further information is awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)