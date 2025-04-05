Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Shop Collapse in Sector 7

A tragic incident in Sector 7 Awas Vikas colony led to the death of two individuals and injuries to seven others after four shops collapsed. Rescue operations are underway while details continue to emerge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:12 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Shop Collapse in Sector 7
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Sector 7 Awas Vikas colony, tragedy struck when four shops collapsed, leading to the deaths of two individuals and injuries to seven others, officials confirmed.

According to Additional Police Commissioner Sanjeev Tyagi, nine people were pulled from the debris and rushed to a medical facility; however, two succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Renovation and repair efforts were reportedly in progress at the site when the incident occurred. Rescue teams are currently on the scene, and further information is awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025