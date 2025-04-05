Spain's Housing Crisis: Protests Erupt Across Cities Over Skyrocketing Costs

Protesters took to the streets nationwide in Spain on Saturday, showcasing widespread discontent over escalating housing costs. Demonstrations swept through Madrid and over 30 other cities, rallying housing activists and major labor unions.

Spain's housing crisis is acutely felt due to a cultural emphasis on home ownership coupled with insufficient public housing options. Skyrocketing rents and unaffordable property prices have left many, especially the youth, stuck in a financial bind. Despite stable employment, high living costs prevent young Spaniards from saving or investing in their futures.

International investment in Spanish properties, particularly for short-term tourist rentals, exacerbates the crisis. Meanwhile, governmental measures like rent caps have yet to curb the protests. As experts predict continued unrest, the challenge of housing affordability remains a heated topic in Spain.

(With inputs from agencies.)