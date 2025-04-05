South and Midwest Brace for More Floods Amidst Tornado Havoc
The South and Midwest face more torrential rain and flash flooding amidst severe storms and tornadoes. Several states are in emergency due to rivers reaching major flood stages. Communities are still recovering from tornadoes, and impacts on interstate commerce have been reported. More rainfall is expected over the weekend.
- Country:
- United States
Another round of torrential rain and flash flooding is anticipated this weekend in the South and Midwest, areas already battered by a string of severe storms and deadly tornadoes.
The central US has been submerged by persistent heavy rains, triggering flash flood emergencies Friday night in multiple states including Missouri, Texas, and Arkansas. The National Weather Service has cautioned that 45 river sites across these regions could reach significant flood stages, with the potential for extensive damage to infrastructure, homes, and roads.
Recovery efforts continue as communities grapple with the aftermath of destructive tornadoes, which ravaged entire neighborhoods and claimed at least seven lives. Interstate commerce is also disrupted, with significant flooding affecting major cargo hubs like Louisville, Kentucky, and Memphis, leading to potential supply chain delays.
(With inputs from agencies.)