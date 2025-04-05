Left Menu

South and Midwest Brace for More Floods Amidst Tornado Havoc

The South and Midwest face more torrential rain and flash flooding amidst severe storms and tornadoes. Several states are in emergency due to rivers reaching major flood stages. Communities are still recovering from tornadoes, and impacts on interstate commerce have been reported. More rainfall is expected over the weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hopkinsville | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:28 IST
South and Midwest Brace for More Floods Amidst Tornado Havoc
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Another round of torrential rain and flash flooding is anticipated this weekend in the South and Midwest, areas already battered by a string of severe storms and deadly tornadoes.

The central US has been submerged by persistent heavy rains, triggering flash flood emergencies Friday night in multiple states including Missouri, Texas, and Arkansas. The National Weather Service has cautioned that 45 river sites across these regions could reach significant flood stages, with the potential for extensive damage to infrastructure, homes, and roads.

Recovery efforts continue as communities grapple with the aftermath of destructive tornadoes, which ravaged entire neighborhoods and claimed at least seven lives. Interstate commerce is also disrupted, with significant flooding affecting major cargo hubs like Louisville, Kentucky, and Memphis, leading to potential supply chain delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025