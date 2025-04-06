Left Menu

Tragedy in Daegu: Helicopter Crash Claims Pilot During Firefighting Effort

A helicopter crash in southeastern South Korea resulted in the death of its pilot as the aircraft was involved in efforts to extinguish a fire in Daegu. This tragedy follows recent devastating wildfires in the region, causing significant destruction and loss of life.

Updated: 06-04-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 14:34 IST
A helicopter tragically crashed while combating a blaze in southeastern South Korea, resulting in the pilot's death, according to local fire authorities.

The fire, which ignited on a hill in Daegu, was contained within an hour, despite the crash.

The cause of the helicopter crash and the pilot's identity remain unknown as officials continue to investigate. The incident arrives on the heels of last month's catastrophic wildfires, which ravaged the region and claimed 31 lives, including another pilot who died in a separate crash during firefighting efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

