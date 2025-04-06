Tragedy in Daegu: Helicopter Crash Claims Pilot During Firefighting Effort

A helicopter tragically crashed while combating a blaze in southeastern South Korea, resulting in the pilot's death, according to local fire authorities.

The fire, which ignited on a hill in Daegu, was contained within an hour, despite the crash.

The cause of the helicopter crash and the pilot's identity remain unknown as officials continue to investigate. The incident arrives on the heels of last month's catastrophic wildfires, which ravaged the region and claimed 31 lives, including another pilot who died in a separate crash during firefighting efforts.

