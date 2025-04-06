Modi Inaugurates India's First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge, Highlights Tamil Nadu's Development
In a landmark development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday inaugurated the Pamban Bridge, India's first vertical lift sea bridge, enhancing connectivity to Rameswaram island. The event signifies a monumental stride in engineering and infrastructure, linking the island with the mainland.
Addressing the attendees, Modi accentuated Tamil Nadu's cultural and historical significance, drawing connections to Lord Ram during the Ram Navami event. He also addressed regional development, mentioning improvements in education and health facilities due to increased central government funding.
Despite Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's absence and ongoing political discourse, Modi focused on progress under his governance. Highlighting railway advancements and economic growth, he underscored the strengthened railway budget and investments in maritime infrastructure, portraying a vision of technological tradition meeting India's heritage.
