Unveiling the Frontiers: Space Endeavors and Forgotten Civilizations

In a landmark development, SpaceX, United Launch Alliance, and Blue Origin have been awarded Pentagon contracts valued at $13.5 billion. These contracts are part of the U.S. Space Force's National Security Space Launch program and will facilitate the deployment of some of the Department of Defense's most sophisticated satellites into orbit, with 54 missions planned up until 2029.

Simultaneously, new findings in the Sahara Desert reveal that the now-arid region was once a flourishing savannah. DNA evidence has unveiled that about 7,000 years ago, a mysterious human population thrived there, isolated from the surrounding world.

Additionally, SpaceX has marked another milestone as its Fram2 crew, led by Maltese investor Chun Wang, returned safely to Earth. The mission showcased a unique polar trajectory, emphasizing the evolving capabilities in private space missions.

