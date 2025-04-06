Devastating Floods Disrupt Life in Kinshasa

Major flooding in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has claimed at least 22 lives, local authorities reported on Sunday. The catastrophic deluge has severely disrupted transportation, cutting off over half of the city and its main airport from normal access.

According to Patricien Ngongo, a provincial health minister, most fatalities resulted from collapsing walls during the downpour on Friday. Despite damage to the main road leading to the airport, light traffic has resumed, with full recovery efforts expected within 72 hours, according to Kinshasa Gov. Daniel Bumba. This road is crucial as it connects Kinshasa to the rest of the Congo, raising concerns about the impact on trade.

Truck driver Blaise Ndendo voiced frustration over the situation, saying, 'We've been here since nightfall, but we're not making any progress because we've been told that the road is cut in two, and we have goods that we're going to pick up.' The city has a history of such disasters, with over 100 fatalities recorded during flooding in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)