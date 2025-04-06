Left Menu

Devastating Floods Disrupt Life in Kinshasa

Severe flooding in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has resulted in the deaths of at least 22 people. The deluge has caused infrastructure damage, cutting off access to significant parts of the city, including the main airport road. Recovery efforts are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 06-04-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 19:49 IST
Devastating Floods Disrupt Life in Kinshasa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Major flooding in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has claimed at least 22 lives, local authorities reported on Sunday. The catastrophic deluge has severely disrupted transportation, cutting off over half of the city and its main airport from normal access.

According to Patricien Ngongo, a provincial health minister, most fatalities resulted from collapsing walls during the downpour on Friday. Despite damage to the main road leading to the airport, light traffic has resumed, with full recovery efforts expected within 72 hours, according to Kinshasa Gov. Daniel Bumba. This road is crucial as it connects Kinshasa to the rest of the Congo, raising concerns about the impact on trade.

Truck driver Blaise Ndendo voiced frustration over the situation, saying, 'We've been here since nightfall, but we're not making any progress because we've been told that the road is cut in two, and we have goods that we're going to pick up.' The city has a history of such disasters, with over 100 fatalities recorded during flooding in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025