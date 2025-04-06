Tragic Temple Journey: Tractor Overturns, Claiming Three Lives

In a devastating incident, a tractor trolley headed to a temple overturned, resulting in the deaths of three women and injuring twelve others. The accident occurred in Gursarai on Sunday as villagers were en route to Madhya Pradesh's Ratangarh Mata temple during Navratri.

The tragic accident unfolded when the vehicle, packed with over three dozen villagers from Mauranipur, lost control while navigating Gursarai Ghatoria turn. The vehicle overturned in an attempt to avoid another vehicle.

Rajni, aged 28, perished immediately, while others were rushed to a nearby hospital and subsequently transferred to Jhansi Medical College. Sadly, Kaladevi, aged 60, and 70-year-old Sallo Devi succumbed to their injuries during hospital treatment. Twelve individuals, including women and children, remain under medical care.

