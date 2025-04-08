Left Menu

Euro Zone Braces for Tariff Tensions With U.S.

Euro zone government bond yields rose slightly in less volatile trading, following wild swings. Traders weighed U.S. trade policy impacts, while the European Commission proposed a 'zero-for-zero' tariff deal. The ECB may delay monetary policy normalization due to expected inflation and trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:03 IST
Euro Zone Braces for Tariff Tensions With U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a calmer market session following significant fluctuations, euro zone government bond yields have seen a slight increase. This volatility comes as traders evaluate U.S. trade policy impacts, hoping negotiations with Washington can prevent escalating disputes.

The European Commission proposed a 'zero-for-zero' tariff agreement after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 20% tariff on the European Union. As a counteraction, the European Commission suggested retaliatory tariffs of 25% on U.S. imports, specifically targeting the metals sector and excluding broader levies.

ECB policymaker Yannis Stournaras highlighted concerns about potential delays in euro zone monetary policy normalization, mainly due to heightened expectations for inflation and a possible global trade war following U.S. tariffs. Furthermore, euro area market participants are closely monitoring reactions from other U.S. trading partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025