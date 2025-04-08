Euro Zone Braces for Tariff Tensions With U.S.

In a calmer market session following significant fluctuations, euro zone government bond yields have seen a slight increase. This volatility comes as traders evaluate U.S. trade policy impacts, hoping negotiations with Washington can prevent escalating disputes.

The European Commission proposed a 'zero-for-zero' tariff agreement after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 20% tariff on the European Union. As a counteraction, the European Commission suggested retaliatory tariffs of 25% on U.S. imports, specifically targeting the metals sector and excluding broader levies.

ECB policymaker Yannis Stournaras highlighted concerns about potential delays in euro zone monetary policy normalization, mainly due to heightened expectations for inflation and a possible global trade war following U.S. tariffs. Furthermore, euro area market participants are closely monitoring reactions from other U.S. trading partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)