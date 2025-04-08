Tragedy Strikes in Singapore: Fire Claims Life and Injures Many

A tragic fire erupted in a Singapore building on Tuesday, claiming the life of a 10-year-old girl and injuring 20 others, including the son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, authorities reported.

The blaze occurred at a three-storey shophouse on River Valley Road, near the city's Central Business District, which housed several businesses like a cooking school and a theatre group. Pawan Kalyan's son, Mark Shankar, suffered injuries at the school within the affected building.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that at least 20 people, including 15 children, were hospitalized. Videos on social media captured dramatic rescue efforts as firefighters and bystanders helped evacuate the stranded individuals. Investigations into the fire's cause are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)