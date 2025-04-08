Tragedy Strikes in Singapore: Fire Claims Life and Injures Many
A devastating fire broke out in Singapore's River Valley Road, killing a 10-year-old girl and injuring 20 others, including Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's son. The blaze affected a shophouse with various establishments and prompted a significant emergency response from authorities.
- Country:
- Singapore
A tragic fire erupted in a Singapore building on Tuesday, claiming the life of a 10-year-old girl and injuring 20 others, including the son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, authorities reported.
The blaze occurred at a three-storey shophouse on River Valley Road, near the city's Central Business District, which housed several businesses like a cooking school and a theatre group. Pawan Kalyan's son, Mark Shankar, suffered injuries at the school within the affected building.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that at least 20 people, including 15 children, were hospitalized. Videos on social media captured dramatic rescue efforts as firefighters and bystanders helped evacuate the stranded individuals. Investigations into the fire's cause are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Bolsters Emergency Response with New Smartphones for ERVs
Bomb Scare at Indian Museum Sparks Emergency Response
Global Health Experts Test New Emergency Response Framework in First-Ever Simulation
Inside UNHCR’s Emergency Response: How the UN Refugee Agency Saves Lives
Traffic Troubles: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Orders Probe