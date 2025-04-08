Left Menu

India Opens Gateway to Climate Research with High-Altitude Station

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurated India's first high-altitude climate research station in Jammu and Kashmir, marking a significant milestone in India's leadership in climate science. The facility aims to advance climate forecasting and research in the Himalayas, strengthening global climate initiatives.

  • India

In a landmark move, India has launched its first high-altitude climate research station in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurated the facility, marking a significant moment in India's leadership in global climate science.

The facility, situated at one of the highest altitudes in the region, aims to enhance India's capabilities in climate forecasting and research, particularly in the northwestern Himalayas. This step solidifies India's role in climate initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The center will collaborate with international partners, including ETH Zürich, to study atmospheric processes and ice nucleating particles. It will also support training and development, creating a better understanding of climate systems and contributing to global climate models.

(With inputs from agencies.)

