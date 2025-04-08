Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates MCD to Amplify Waste Awareness in Delhi

The Supreme Court directed the MCD to enhance awareness campaigns for waste segregation among bulk waste generators in Delhi. Emphasizing Rule 4 of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the court insists on responsible waste handling and increased use of the MCD 311 app for reporting violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to launch extensive awareness campaigns aimed at educating bulk waste generators in the capital about proper segregation and disposal practices. The directive underscores the importance of Rule 4 under the 2016 Solid Waste Management Rules.

Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized the need for waste segregation into biodegradable, non-biodegradable, and domestic hazardous waste categories. The MCD 311 app is promoted as a tool for citizens to report violations by uploading photographic evidence.

The MCD has made strides by registering bulk waste generators on its app, conducting stakeholder meetings, and implementing efficient waste collection methods. Despite improvements, the court highlighted the critical need for compliance in the National Capital Region to mitigate associated air pollution issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

