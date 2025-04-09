Cosmic Collisions & Space Ambitions: A Snapshot of Current Science

In a significant astronomical discovery, scientists have detected two massive white dwarfs, compact remnants of stars, on a trajectory towards a potentially catastrophic quadruple explosion. These stars, in a binary system within the Milky Way, lie just 160 light-years from Earth.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump's appointee for NASA underscores a renewed commitment to lunar missions, alleviating fears of a Mars-centric agenda. Despite heavy emphasis on Mars exploration, the lunar mission remains a vital strategic focus for space exploration, ensuring continued investments in the program.

In international space news, collaboration between Russia and the U.S. remains strong as a Russian spacecraft successfully transported American astronaut Jonathan Kim to the International Space Station. Concurrently, a study reveals a possible connection between gestational diabetes and increased autism risks in children, warranting further exploration.

