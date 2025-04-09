Brick by Brick: Naidu's New Amaravati Abode
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu began constructing a new residence in Amaravati. He performed the Bhoomi Puja ceremony at Velagapudi village, with family, including IT Minister Nara Lokesh. The house is being built on land purchased near the Secretariat along E9 road.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has initiated the construction of a new residence in the emerging capital city of Amaravati. The groundbreaking ceremony was held at Velagapudi village on Wednesday.
Accompanied by family members, including son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Naidu attended the Bhoomi Puja ritual, a ceremonial foundation stone laying.
The new residence is located on a plot purchased by Naidu behind the Secretariat on E9 road, marking another step in the development of Amaravati.
