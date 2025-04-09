Varanasi Smart City Bio-Conversion Project: Pioneering Waste-to-Energy Solutions

Carbon credit specialist, EKI Energy Services, has secured a consultancy role for the Varanasi Smart City Bio-Conversion Project, the company announced Wednesday. Situated in Shahanshahpur, Varanasi, the initiative targets methane reduction by processing 70 tonnes of organic waste daily using anaerobic digestion technology.

In partnership with the Adani Group and local authorities, the project underscores a commitment to environmental impact through the Government of India's Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation initiative. It promises to cut 33,187 tonnes of CO2 equivalent over its seven-year term.

With a 25-year life span, the project exemplifies innovative waste-to-energy solutions necessary for sustainable urban planning. EKI Energy Services will aid in capitalizing on carbon market benefits, emphasizing the blend of sustainability with urban development strategies.

