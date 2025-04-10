Left Menu

Tragedy on the Purvanchal Expressway: Car Overturns, Eleven Injured

A car crash on Purvanchal Expressway injured eleven people, three critically. The vehicle, en route to Amethi, overturned near Dostpur when the driver lost control. Seriously injured victims were referred to Ambedkar Nagar District Hospital for advanced care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 10-04-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 16:35 IST
Tragedy on the Purvanchal Expressway: Car Overturns, Eleven Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Thursday, eleven individuals sustained injuries when a car overturned on the Purvanchal Expressway, according to police reports.

The accident, which occurred near Dostpur police jurisdiction, left three people in critical condition. Authorities have reported that the vehicle was transporting a family from the Gola area in Gorakhpur to Amethi for a cremation service.

The driver, identified as Shamsher Alam, reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to hit a road divider and overturn. Critical victims were sent to Ambedkar Nagar District Hospital for further treatment, while others received care at the district hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025