Tragedy on the Purvanchal Expressway: Car Overturns, Eleven Injured

In a tragic incident on Thursday, eleven individuals sustained injuries when a car overturned on the Purvanchal Expressway, according to police reports.

The accident, which occurred near Dostpur police jurisdiction, left three people in critical condition. Authorities have reported that the vehicle was transporting a family from the Gola area in Gorakhpur to Amethi for a cremation service.

The driver, identified as Shamsher Alam, reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to hit a road divider and overturn. Critical victims were sent to Ambedkar Nagar District Hospital for further treatment, while others received care at the district hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)