Bihar Faces Tragic Lightning Strikes: 25 Dead in Devastating Storms
A series of lightning strikes and hailstorms wreaked havoc in Bihar, resulting in the deaths of at least 25 individuals across several districts. The Chief Minister announced compensation for the families of the deceased. This incident follows a similar tragedy where 13 lives were lost to lightning a day earlier.
- Country:
- India
A devastating turn of events occurred in Bihar as lightning strikes and hailstorms claimed the lives of at least 25 people across several districts on Thursday, according to official reports. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) relayed details of the fatalities, highlighting Nalanda as the hardest-hit area with 18 deaths.
Additionally, Siwan reported two deaths, while Katihar, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, and Jehanabad each confirmed one fatality. In response, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences and announced a compensation package of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased.
The tragedy comes on the heels of another similarly catastrophic event, where lightning strikes claimed 13 lives across four districts on Wednesday, underscoring the urgent need for mitigation measures against such natural calamities in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- lightning
- strikes
- fatalities
- weather
- storms
- Chief Minister
- Nitish Kumar
- compensation
- disaster
ALSO READ
Political Storms and Legal Battles Dominate Headlines
Political Storm Brews as CBI Searches Ex-Chief Minister's Premises in Betting Scandal
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Exposes Betting Scam Conspiracy
Three-Language Policy Debate Heats Up: BJP Criticizes Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
South Korea hopes to use break in weather to contain deadly wildfires