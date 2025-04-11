From Satellite Delays to Brain Maps: Breaking Science News

Amazon's ambitious initiative to launch the first batch of its Kuiper internet satellites faced a setback on Wednesday, as unfavorable weather conditions forced United Launch Alliance to postpone the event.

In another significant development, Jared Isaacman, nominated by President Trump to lead NASA, seeks to balance missions to Mars and the Moon. Isaacman, who has significant ties with SpaceX and experience as a private astronaut, faced rigorous questioning regarding his plans and affiliations.

Meanwhile, Silicon Valley's Lightmatter unveiled a revolutionary computer chip designed to expedite artificial intelligence processes while minimizing energy consumption, promising a leap forward in AI technology.

