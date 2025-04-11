Left Menu

Major Development Boost: PM Modi Unveils 44 Projects Worth Rs 3,880 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 44 development projects worth Rs 3,880 crore, focusing on rural development. The initiatives include 130 drinking water projects, 100 anganwadi centres, educational institutions, and infrastructure enhancements. The event was attended by key political figures including the Governor and Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 11-04-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 11:33 IST
Major Development Boost: PM Modi Unveils 44 Projects Worth Rs 3,880 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spearheaded a significant development initiative by inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 44 projects totaling Rs 3,880 crore. This ambitious push targets rural development across sectors.

Key projects inaugurated include 130 drinking water schemes, 100 anganwadi centres, 356 libraries, a polytechnic college in Pindra, and a government degree college, according to Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma.

Noteworthy among the inaugurated facilities were a transit hostel and police barracks, along with the development of four rural roads, enhancing infrastructure. The ceremony was marked by the presence of Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025