Major Development Boost: PM Modi Unveils 44 Projects Worth Rs 3,880 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spearheaded a significant development initiative by inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 44 projects totaling Rs 3,880 crore. This ambitious push targets rural development across sectors.

Key projects inaugurated include 130 drinking water schemes, 100 anganwadi centres, 356 libraries, a polytechnic college in Pindra, and a government degree college, according to Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma.

Noteworthy among the inaugurated facilities were a transit hostel and police barracks, along with the development of four rural roads, enhancing infrastructure. The ceremony was marked by the presence of Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

