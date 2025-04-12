Left Menu

Nationwide Marine Fisheries Census to Shape Sustainable Future

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will conduct a comprehensive marine fisheries census covering 1.2 million fishermen households across all coastal states and union territories. Funded by the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, this data collection aims to document socio-economic conditions and fisheries infrastructure to enhance governance and resource management.

A sweeping marine fisheries census will survey 1.2 million fishermen households in coastal states and territories this November and December, according to the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI). This will be the fifth National Marine Fisheries Census (MFC 2025), designed to enhance governance and sustainability in the sector.

The CMFRI has announced that enumerators from local communities will conduct household reviews during a 45-day drive. The census, funded by the government's Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana and coordinated by the Department of Fisheries, aims to map out socio-economic conditions and infrastructural data of fishing families.

The initiative, supported by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, targets nine coastal states and various union territories. It promises valuable insights to inform policies on fisheries management, infrastructure development, and the welfare of marine-dependent communities, as emphasized by both government and CMFRI officials during a recent high-level meeting.

