Thane's Green Guardians Rally Against Deforestation

Hundreds of activists and residents of Thane, Maharashtra, took to the streets on Saturday to rally against deforestation sanctioned by local authorities. The protesters, accusing the civic body of systematic neglect of the environment, demanded more transparency and accountability.

Held at Manpada Junction, the protest was spearheaded by environmental groups such as Muse Foundation, Fridays for Future, and Friends of Nature, and coincided with the Global Climate Strike. Demonstrators waved placards and banners, condemning the Thane Municipal Corporation for unchecked deforestation in the city.

The activists called on the Tree Authority Committee of the Thane Municipal Corporation to release data on its members and the permissions granted for tree-related interventions. They emphasized the need for better oversight on tree cutting and greater commitment to preserving Thane's green spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)