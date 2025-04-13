Tragic Accident Claims Young Driver's Life on Railway Tracks
A 25-year-old man named Anu, a native of Upputhode, Idukki, died after being hit by a train near Aluva's Ambattukavu Metro Station. The accident occurred on Saturday night, and police have registered a case of unnatural death. Anu was employed as a driver in the area.
A tragic incident unfolded near Aluva, where a 25-year-old man lost his life after being struck by a train on Saturday night.
The victim has been identified as Anu, hailing from Upputhode, Idukki. His lifeless body was discovered on the railway tracks near Ambattukavu Metro Station.
Working as a driver in the Ambattukavu area, Anu's untimely demise has been registered by the police as a case of unnatural death, leaving the community in mourning.
