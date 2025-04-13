Tragic Accident Claims Young Driver's Life on Railway Tracks

A tragic incident unfolded near Aluva, where a 25-year-old man lost his life after being struck by a train on Saturday night.

The victim has been identified as Anu, hailing from Upputhode, Idukki. His lifeless body was discovered on the railway tracks near Ambattukavu Metro Station.

Working as a driver in the Ambattukavu area, Anu's untimely demise has been registered by the police as a case of unnatural death, leaving the community in mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)