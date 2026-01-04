Left Menu

Radio Frequency Collapse Paralyzes Greek Air Travel

A breakdown in radio frequencies led to a grounding of flights across Greece, affecting thousands of travelers and severely disrupting airport operations. Despite some regional air traffic continuing, the cause remains unclear, highlighting issues with outdated navigation systems in Athens and Macedonia regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 17:51 IST
Flights across Greece came to a standstill on Sunday due to a collapse of radio frequencies that incapacitated air traffic communication. Thousands of travelers faced delays as airports halted operations.

The disruption began early Sunday, escalating rapidly, with little clarity on its cause. Although some overflights continued, restrictions were imposed for safety, affecting dozens of flights, according to Greece's civil aviation authority. Panagiotis Psarros, chair of the Association of Greek Air Traffic Controllers, described the situation: "For some reason all frequencies were suddenly lost .. We could not communicate with aircraft in the sky."

The collapse impacted central radio frequency systems at Athens and Macedonia air control facilities, the country's largest. Conditions at Eleftherios Venizelos airport reflected chaos, with crowded terminals and suspended flights. Psarros emphasized the obsolescence of current equipment, a recurring concern. The Transport Ministry reported over 75 delays and Israel advised travelers of potential delays due to airspace closure until 4 p.m. local time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

