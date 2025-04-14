Reviving History: Hagia Sophia's Grand Restoration

Turkey is embarking on an ambitious restoration project on the historic dome of the Hagia Sophia, a significant architectural marvel with a history spanning nearly 1,500 years.

The structure, which transitioned from the world's largest cathedral to one of Islam's revered mosques, and later a museum, reflects Turkey's evolving cultural narrative. The restoration aims to reinforce the dome against potential earthquake damage, presenting potential challenges, according to experts involved in the project.

Despite its architectural complexities, the Hagia Sophia will remain open to visitors and worshippers. Experts acknowledge potential setbacks, citing weather conditions and unforeseen structural issues as possible challenges to the project's timeline.

