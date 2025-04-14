Left Menu

Reviving History: Hagia Sophia's Grand Restoration

Turkey initiates a challenging restoration of Hagia Sophia's dome, highlighting its historic significance. Originally a massive cathedral, later a mosque, and recently reverted to a mosque, its restoration presents unpredictable hurdles. The project aims to reinforce structures against potential earthquakes while maintaining accessibility for visitors and worshippers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:13 IST
Reviving History: Hagia Sophia's Grand Restoration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey is embarking on an ambitious restoration project on the historic dome of the Hagia Sophia, a significant architectural marvel with a history spanning nearly 1,500 years.

The structure, which transitioned from the world's largest cathedral to one of Islam's revered mosques, and later a museum, reflects Turkey's evolving cultural narrative. The restoration aims to reinforce the dome against potential earthquake damage, presenting potential challenges, according to experts involved in the project.

Despite its architectural complexities, the Hagia Sophia will remain open to visitors and worshippers. Experts acknowledge potential setbacks, citing weather conditions and unforeseen structural issues as possible challenges to the project's timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025