Earthquake Jolts San Diego County Estates

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 shook San Diego County Estates, California, on Monday, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The seismic event occurred at a depth of 13.4 kilometers (8.33 miles) underground, according to the USGS.

Residents and authorities are assessing the impact and potential aftershocks in the region, highlighting the ever-present risk of earthquakes in California's seismically active areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)