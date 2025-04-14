Earthquake Jolts San Diego County Estates
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck San Diego County Estates, California. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake occurred at a depth of 13.4 kilometers. It shook the region, drawing attention to the Earth's volatile seismic activity.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 shook San Diego County Estates, California, on Monday, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey.
The seismic event occurred at a depth of 13.4 kilometers (8.33 miles) underground, according to the USGS.
Residents and authorities are assessing the impact and potential aftershocks in the region, highlighting the ever-present risk of earthquakes in California's seismically active areas.
