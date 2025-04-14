Left Menu

Earthquake Jolts San Diego County Estates

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck San Diego County Estates, California. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake occurred at a depth of 13.4 kilometers. It shook the region, drawing attention to the Earth's volatile seismic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 22:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 shook San Diego County Estates, California, on Monday, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The seismic event occurred at a depth of 13.4 kilometers (8.33 miles) underground, according to the USGS.

Residents and authorities are assessing the impact and potential aftershocks in the region, highlighting the ever-present risk of earthquakes in California's seismically active areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

