San Diego Shakes: A 5.2 Magnitude Wake-Up Call

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Julian, east of San Diego on Monday, with tremors felt in Los Angeles. No immediate injuries or damages were reported. Gov. Gavin Newsom has been briefed, and state efforts are underway to assess potential damage, ensuring safety and response preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sandiego | Updated: 14-04-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 23:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Southern California experienced an early morning jolt when a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck near the mountain town of Julian, east of San Diego.

The earthquake, felt as far north as Los Angeles, caused no immediate damage or injuries, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Governor Gavin Newsom has been briefed and state officials are actively collaborating with local responders to evaluate any impact, while businesses like the Julian Cafe & Bakery reported minimal disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

