San Diego Shakes: A 5.2 Magnitude Wake-Up Call

Southern California experienced an early morning jolt when a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck near the mountain town of Julian, east of San Diego.

The earthquake, felt as far north as Los Angeles, caused no immediate damage or injuries, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Governor Gavin Newsom has been briefed and state officials are actively collaborating with local responders to evaluate any impact, while businesses like the Julian Cafe & Bakery reported minimal disturbances.

