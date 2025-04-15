Bamboo Revival: A Green Transformation at Bhalswa Landfill

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted a thorough inspection of the bamboo saplings planted at the Bhalswa landfill site, emphasizing that the saplings are flourishing under their care. The MCD has dedicated resources including three water tankers, water guns, and gardeners to ensure the upkeep of the saplings.

According to the inspection report, over 90 percent of the bamboo saplings have exhibited healthy growth with new leaves emerging, a promising sign for the previously barren site. While some saplings appeared dry, officials remain optimistic about their potential recovery and continued health.

The MCD has refuted reports of poor sapling health, assuring the public of the project's success. The plantation drive, initiated by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in March, is part of a broader initiative to transform the Bhalswa landfill into a lush green area.

