Delhi's Parking Spaces Up for Grabs: MCD's New E-Tender Initiative

New opportunities are opening up for businesses in Delhi as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) launches an e-tendering process for 32 designated surface parking lots across the city. The initiative aims to earn the corporation an estimated Rs 9.14 crore annually through a meticulously structured monthly license fee arrangement.

These parking sites are strategically located in several key areas, including Jahangirpuri, Civil Lines, Pitampura, and Punjabi Bagh. The reserved monthly license fee (RMLF) is determined by the site's location and capacity, with the Jahangirpuri site set at Rs 48,000 and a premium price of Rs 7,99,733 for Sudarshan Park's covered drain parking site.

Potential bidders are required to adhere to specific operational standards, such as maintaining site orderliness, managing staff, and ensuring efficient fee collection. Successful licensees will have one year to operate initially, with the possibility of a year's extension, contingent upon satisfactory performance. While the MCD imposes restrictions on subletting and unauthorized activities, the goal remains clear: to enhance the city's parking infrastructure responsibly.

(With inputs from agencies.)