Left Menu

Delhi's Parking Spaces Up for Grabs: MCD's New E-Tender Initiative

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated a fresh e-tendering process to award licenses for 32 parking lots across Delhi, expecting to generate Rs 9.14 crore annually. Bidders must meet eligibility criteria and will be tasked with managing parking operations and collecting fees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:18 IST
Delhi's Parking Spaces Up for Grabs: MCD's New E-Tender Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New opportunities are opening up for businesses in Delhi as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) launches an e-tendering process for 32 designated surface parking lots across the city. The initiative aims to earn the corporation an estimated Rs 9.14 crore annually through a meticulously structured monthly license fee arrangement.

These parking sites are strategically located in several key areas, including Jahangirpuri, Civil Lines, Pitampura, and Punjabi Bagh. The reserved monthly license fee (RMLF) is determined by the site's location and capacity, with the Jahangirpuri site set at Rs 48,000 and a premium price of Rs 7,99,733 for Sudarshan Park's covered drain parking site.

Potential bidders are required to adhere to specific operational standards, such as maintaining site orderliness, managing staff, and ensuring efficient fee collection. Successful licensees will have one year to operate initially, with the possibility of a year's extension, contingent upon satisfactory performance. While the MCD imposes restrictions on subletting and unauthorized activities, the goal remains clear: to enhance the city's parking infrastructure responsibly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025