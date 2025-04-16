Modi Set to Revitalize Amaravati: A New Beginning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh on May 2 to kickstart the construction of Amaravati, the greenfield capital city. This announcement was made by state Chief Secretary K Vijayanand.

Vijayanand convened a meeting at the Secretariat to discuss and review the preparations for the highly anticipated event.

A ministerial sub-committee has been formed to ensure the visit's success, comprising ministers P Keshav, K Ravindra, Satya Kumar Yadav, N Manohar, and P Narayana.

(With inputs from agencies.)