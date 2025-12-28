Executive Arrested in Tragic Pharma Plant Explosion

A senior executive of Sigachi Industries has been apprehended in connection with a devastating explosion at the company's pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Telangana's Sangareddy district, according to police reports.

Amit Raj Sinha, the Managing Director and CEO of Sigachi Industries, was named as the second accused in the police investigation following the incident, which claimed 54 lives and left several others injured. The arrest took place on Saturday, as confirmed by a senior police official.

The tragic event occurred on June 30, leading to charges against six individuals linked to the pharmaceutical firm. As investigations continue, the incident underscores the critical need for stringent safety measures in industrial operations.

