Executive Arrested in Tragic Pharma Plant Explosion

A top executive from Sigachi Industries was arrested over a deadly explosion at the company's pharmaceutical plant in Telangana, killing 54 people. The police apprehended Managing Director Amit Raj Sinha, who was implicated as the second accused in the case concerning the fatal incident that occurred in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-12-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 16:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A senior executive of Sigachi Industries has been apprehended in connection with a devastating explosion at the company's pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Telangana's Sangareddy district, according to police reports.

Amit Raj Sinha, the Managing Director and CEO of Sigachi Industries, was named as the second accused in the police investigation following the incident, which claimed 54 lives and left several others injured. The arrest took place on Saturday, as confirmed by a senior police official.

The tragic event occurred on June 30, leading to charges against six individuals linked to the pharmaceutical firm. As investigations continue, the incident underscores the critical need for stringent safety measures in industrial operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

