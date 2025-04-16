Delhi's 100-Year Vision: Gupta's Bold Development Model

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unveiled an ambitious Rs 4,000-crore development project aimed at transforming the national capital over the next century. The announcement came during an event celebrating the 120-year anniversary of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI).

Gupta highlighted the necessity for collaboration between the government and the business community, urging members of PHDCCI to cooperate with the Delhi government. This partnership, she stressed, is crucial for revenue generation and job creation in the city.

Focusing on key sectors like cleaning the Yamuna, improving education, and enhancing health services and infrastructure, Gupta emphasized the importance of making Delhi a hub for sustainable growth. She also addressed challenges faced by businesses due to administrative obstacles and a lack of adequate infrastructure, committing to long-term planning to make Delhi future-ready.

(With inputs from agencies.)