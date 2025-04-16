Delhi's 100-Year Vision: Gupta's Bold Development Model
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a Rs 4,000-crore development project, envisioning a 100-year model for sustainable growth. Emphasizing government-business collaboration, she outlined plans to improve sectors like education and transportation, while addressing challenges such as administrative hurdles. The Delhi Jal Board also approved additional infrastructure projects worth Rs 3,000 crore.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unveiled an ambitious Rs 4,000-crore development project aimed at transforming the national capital over the next century. The announcement came during an event celebrating the 120-year anniversary of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI).
Gupta highlighted the necessity for collaboration between the government and the business community, urging members of PHDCCI to cooperate with the Delhi government. This partnership, she stressed, is crucial for revenue generation and job creation in the city.
Focusing on key sectors like cleaning the Yamuna, improving education, and enhancing health services and infrastructure, Gupta emphasized the importance of making Delhi a hub for sustainable growth. She also addressed challenges faced by businesses due to administrative obstacles and a lack of adequate infrastructure, committing to long-term planning to make Delhi future-ready.
