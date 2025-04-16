Devastating Hailstorm Hits Pakistan: A Climate Wake-Up Call

A powerful hailstorm swept through Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, wreaking havoc on the capital's infrastructure. Vehicles, solar panels, and trees bore the brunt of the 35-minute onslaught, which caught residents and authorities off-guard.

The unexpected storm triggered flash floods in several low-lying areas, prompting a swift response from emergency teams. As they worked tirelessly to clear roads and assess the damage, traffic police focused on ensuring a smooth flow despite the chaos.

Climate change and its role in the extreme weather event have been highlighted. Former minister Sherry Rehman noted the storm was exacerbated by human-induced factors like emissions, warning of severe summer conditions and potential natural disasters across the region.

