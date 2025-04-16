Devastating Hailstorm Hits Pakistan: A Climate Wake-Up Call
A severe hailstorm struck Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, damaging vehicles and infrastructure. The sudden storm caused flash floods, leading to emergency response efforts. Climate change and extreme weather patterns were blamed for the anomaly, prompting warnings of future severe weather threats in the region.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A powerful hailstorm swept through Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, wreaking havoc on the capital's infrastructure. Vehicles, solar panels, and trees bore the brunt of the 35-minute onslaught, which caught residents and authorities off-guard.
The unexpected storm triggered flash floods in several low-lying areas, prompting a swift response from emergency teams. As they worked tirelessly to clear roads and assess the damage, traffic police focused on ensuring a smooth flow despite the chaos.
Climate change and its role in the extreme weather event have been highlighted. Former minister Sherry Rehman noted the storm was exacerbated by human-induced factors like emissions, warning of severe summer conditions and potential natural disasters across the region.
