Left Menu

Devastating Hailstorm Hits Pakistan: A Climate Wake-Up Call

A severe hailstorm struck Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, damaging vehicles and infrastructure. The sudden storm caused flash floods, leading to emergency response efforts. Climate change and extreme weather patterns were blamed for the anomaly, prompting warnings of future severe weather threats in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:40 IST
Devastating Hailstorm Hits Pakistan: A Climate Wake-Up Call
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A powerful hailstorm swept through Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, wreaking havoc on the capital's infrastructure. Vehicles, solar panels, and trees bore the brunt of the 35-minute onslaught, which caught residents and authorities off-guard.

The unexpected storm triggered flash floods in several low-lying areas, prompting a swift response from emergency teams. As they worked tirelessly to clear roads and assess the damage, traffic police focused on ensuring a smooth flow despite the chaos.

Climate change and its role in the extreme weather event have been highlighted. Former minister Sherry Rehman noted the storm was exacerbated by human-induced factors like emissions, warning of severe summer conditions and potential natural disasters across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025