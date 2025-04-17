Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Dnipro: Deadly Drone Assault in Ukraine

A deadly Russian drone attack in Dnipro, Ukraine, claimed two lives and injured 16, including children. Fires erupted, damaging homes and an educational institution, while local officials reported proximity to municipal offices.

Updated: 17-04-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 03:19 IST
A devastating Russian drone attack in Dnipro, Ukraine, has resulted in the deaths of two civilians and left 16 others injured, according to the regional governor, Serhiy Lysak. The victims included a young woman and an elderly woman, while among the injured were three children, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the assault.

Governor Lysak shared on the Telegram messaging platform that five people required hospital treatment following the attack, which ignited several fires, wreaking havoc on private residences and an educational facility in the southeastern city. The aftermath underscores the continuing threat faced by civilians amidst the ongoing conflict.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov also took to Telegram to convey the gravity of the situation, noting that one of the strikes occurred perilously close, within 100 meters of municipal offices. Public broadcaster Suspilne provided visuals of a massive blaze, with firefighters seen battling the inferno to contain the destruction.

