Bahamas Puts SpaceX Rocket Landings on Hold
The Bahamian government has suspended SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket landings pending an in-depth post-launch investigation. No clearances will be issued until an environmental assessment is reviewed, according to Latrae Rahming, the Director of Communications for the Bahamas.
The Bahamas has hit pause on SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket landings, announcing a suspension until a comprehensive post-launch investigation is conducted.
This decision, revealed on Tuesday, stems from concerns about potential environmental impacts.
No subsequent flight clearances will be issued pending a thorough environmental assessment, Director of Communications Latrae Rahming confirmed via a social media post on X.
(With inputs from agencies.)
