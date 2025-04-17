Left Menu

Bahamas Puts SpaceX Rocket Landings on Hold

The Bahamian government has suspended SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket landings pending an in-depth post-launch investigation. No clearances will be issued until an environmental assessment is reviewed, according to Latrae Rahming, the Director of Communications for the Bahamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bahamas has hit pause on SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket landings, announcing a suspension until a comprehensive post-launch investigation is conducted.

This decision, revealed on Tuesday, stems from concerns about potential environmental impacts.

No subsequent flight clearances will be issued pending a thorough environmental assessment, Director of Communications Latrae Rahming confirmed via a social media post on X.

