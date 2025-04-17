Left Menu

IIT Bombay Unveils Tiny Protein Warriors in the Battle Against Germs

Researchers at IIT Bombay have discovered an innovative host protein functioning as a miniature predator, targeting and disassembling harmful bacteria. This discovery unveils a novel mechanism of the human immune system that could contribute to combating antibiotic-resistant bacteria, a growing global issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:14 IST
IIT Bombay Unveils Tiny Protein Warriors in the Battle Against Germs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of immunology. They have identified a host protein that functions like a tiny tweezer mechanism, targeting and destroying harmful bacteria before they pose a threat to the human body.

The team, led by IIT Bombay's Professor Anirban Banerjee, revealed how this protein acts like an elite special operations unit within the immune system. It detects and neutralizes bacterial threats with precision. The study showcases how cells mark invading bacteria with a 'Red Flag' using a special protein called Ubiquitin. These bacteria are then targeted by the protein's tweezer-like action, pulling apart their surface proteins.

This process resembles a swarm of piranhas voraciously consuming their prey. The findings hold significant promise for developing new methods to combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria, a problem escalating on a global scale. In the ongoing evolutionary battle with pathogens, this discovery brings hope for more effective treatments, emphasized Prof. Banerjee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025