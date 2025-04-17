IIT Bombay Unveils Tiny Protein Warriors in the Battle Against Germs

Researchers from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of immunology. They have identified a host protein that functions like a tiny tweezer mechanism, targeting and destroying harmful bacteria before they pose a threat to the human body.

The team, led by IIT Bombay's Professor Anirban Banerjee, revealed how this protein acts like an elite special operations unit within the immune system. It detects and neutralizes bacterial threats with precision. The study showcases how cells mark invading bacteria with a 'Red Flag' using a special protein called Ubiquitin. These bacteria are then targeted by the protein's tweezer-like action, pulling apart their surface proteins.

This process resembles a swarm of piranhas voraciously consuming their prey. The findings hold significant promise for developing new methods to combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria, a problem escalating on a global scale. In the ongoing evolutionary battle with pathogens, this discovery brings hope for more effective treatments, emphasized Prof. Banerjee.

