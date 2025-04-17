African Swine Fever Returns: Over 2,300 Pigs Dead in Mizoram

African swine fever has claimed the lives of 2,357 pigs in Mizoram across four districts since March, according to an official from the state's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department.

The fresh outbreak emerged in March after a three-month pause, impacting districts like Lawngtlai and Mamit near the borders with Tripura and Bangladesh. The state had reported no pig deaths due to ASF from December 24, 2024, until mid-March.

The disease has spread across 43 villages, with Lawngtlai and Siaha being the hardest hit, contributing to the financial losses of Rs 896.69 crore since 2021.

