Myanmar Earthquake: Funding Shortfalls Hamper Recovery Efforts

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies revealed on Thursday that they have only received a fraction of their 100 million Swiss franc emergency appeal aimed at aiding Myanmar's recovery following a devastating earthquake last month.

The earthquake, recorded at a magnitude of 7.7 on March 28, was the strongest to hit Myanmar in a century, claiming over 3,600 lives, flattening communities, and leaving many without essential necessities. "We've received only 10% of the funding we aimed for, far less than anticipated," said Alexander Matheou from the IFRC.

The funding shortfall has been attributed to a decline in international donations and cuts in U.S. contributions. The earthquake's timing, amid Myanmar's challenges from military rule and civil war, has left infrastructure severely damaged and millions displaced. Aftershocks continue, and the upcoming monsoon season threatens to worsen the already dire situation.

