Left Menu

Myanmar Earthquake: Funding Shortfalls Hamper Recovery Efforts

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies faces a significant funding shortfall for Myanmar earthquake recovery efforts. With only 10% of the desired Swiss francs funding received, thousands remain without shelter. The disaster's impact is worsened by aftershocks and upcoming monsoon season challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:57 IST
Myanmar Earthquake: Funding Shortfalls Hamper Recovery Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies revealed on Thursday that they have only received a fraction of their 100 million Swiss franc emergency appeal aimed at aiding Myanmar's recovery following a devastating earthquake last month.

The earthquake, recorded at a magnitude of 7.7 on March 28, was the strongest to hit Myanmar in a century, claiming over 3,600 lives, flattening communities, and leaving many without essential necessities. "We've received only 10% of the funding we aimed for, far less than anticipated," said Alexander Matheou from the IFRC.

The funding shortfall has been attributed to a decline in international donations and cuts in U.S. contributions. The earthquake's timing, amid Myanmar's challenges from military rule and civil war, has left infrastructure severely damaged and millions displaced. Aftershocks continue, and the upcoming monsoon season threatens to worsen the already dire situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025