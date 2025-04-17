Left Menu

Maharashtra Declares Flamingo Sanctuary, Paves Way for Wildlife Conservation

The Maharashtra State Board of Wild Life (SBWL) has declared the DPS wetland in Navi Mumbai as a Flamingo Conservation Reserve. This decision, made during a meeting led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, aims to protect avian species while preventing potential air accidents at the future Navi Mumbai airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:22 IST
Maharashtra Declares Flamingo Sanctuary, Paves Way for Wildlife Conservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Board of Wild Life (SBWL) has officially designated the DPS wetland in Navi Mumbai as a Flamingo Conservation Reserve. The announcement came during a meeting led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with attendance from forest minister Ganesh Naik and senior officials.

Kishor Rithe, the director of Bombay Natural History Society, stated that various organizations had advocated for this status change. The decision not only highlights efforts in avian preservation but also aims to mitigate air accident risks at the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport.

Additionally, the SBWL plans to extend the Bor Wildlife Sanctuary and protect sacred groves in the Western Ghats. A dedicated committee will oversee these initiatives, ensuring the implementation of Maharashtra's State Wildlife Action Plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025