Maharashtra Declares Flamingo Sanctuary, Paves Way for Wildlife Conservation

The Maharashtra State Board of Wild Life (SBWL) has officially designated the DPS wetland in Navi Mumbai as a Flamingo Conservation Reserve. The announcement came during a meeting led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with attendance from forest minister Ganesh Naik and senior officials.

Kishor Rithe, the director of Bombay Natural History Society, stated that various organizations had advocated for this status change. The decision not only highlights efforts in avian preservation but also aims to mitigate air accident risks at the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport.

Additionally, the SBWL plans to extend the Bor Wildlife Sanctuary and protect sacred groves in the Western Ghats. A dedicated committee will oversee these initiatives, ensuring the implementation of Maharashtra's State Wildlife Action Plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)