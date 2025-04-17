Left Menu

Telangana's Ambitious Metro Expansion: Seeking JICA Support

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, is pursuing a Rs 11,700 crore loan from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 project. He highlighted the importance of such investments in promoting Telangana's infrastructure growth and explored additional support for other projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:41 IST
Telangana's Ambitious Metro Expansion: Seeking JICA Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Tokyo, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy sought a substantial loan of Rs 11,700 crore from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Thursday. The objective is to advance the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 project, according to an official statement.

The TelanganaRising delegation, led by Reddy, engaged in productive discussions with JICA's top management. Their agenda focused on financial backing for key projects, including Metro Rail Phase-2 and River Musi rejuvenation, amid strict compliance with India's foreign debt guidelines.

The Chief Minister, alongside senior officials, pitched Telangana's investor-friendly environment and showcased the state's strategic infrastructure initiatives. Reddy urged JICA to also fund the Musi rejuvenation project and new radial roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025