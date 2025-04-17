Telangana's Ambitious Metro Expansion: Seeking JICA Support

In Tokyo, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy sought a substantial loan of Rs 11,700 crore from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Thursday. The objective is to advance the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 project, according to an official statement.

The TelanganaRising delegation, led by Reddy, engaged in productive discussions with JICA's top management. Their agenda focused on financial backing for key projects, including Metro Rail Phase-2 and River Musi rejuvenation, amid strict compliance with India's foreign debt guidelines.

The Chief Minister, alongside senior officials, pitched Telangana's investor-friendly environment and showcased the state's strategic infrastructure initiatives. Reddy urged JICA to also fund the Musi rejuvenation project and new radial roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)