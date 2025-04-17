Lift Mishap at Hotel Zen Suites Injures Five
An elevator malfunction at Hotel Zen Suites in Sushant Lok injured five people, including a couple. The incident, attributed to hotel negligence and lift maintenance, prompted a police investigation. All injured parties were hospitalized, with an FIR filed by Manjari, one of the victims.
- India
Five individuals sustained injuries when an elevator malfunctioned at Hotel Zen Suites on Golf Course Road in Sushant Lok, authorities reported Thursday.
The injured were swiftly admitted to a private hospital. Following a complaint from a victim named Manjari, an FIR was lodged at the Sushant Lok Police Station.
The incident has prompted an investigation to determine negligence or maintenance failure, with hotel management citing overloading as the cause. All victims have been discharged, with one being released the following day.
