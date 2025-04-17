Lift Mishap at Hotel Zen Suites Injures Five

Five individuals sustained injuries when an elevator malfunctioned at Hotel Zen Suites on Golf Course Road in Sushant Lok, authorities reported Thursday.

The injured were swiftly admitted to a private hospital. Following a complaint from a victim named Manjari, an FIR was lodged at the Sushant Lok Police Station.

The incident has prompted an investigation to determine negligence or maintenance failure, with hotel management citing overloading as the cause. All victims have been discharged, with one being released the following day.

(With inputs from agencies.)