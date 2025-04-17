Tragic Collision: Brothers Among Victims in Gadchiroli Accident

In a tragic accident on Thursday morning, three young men lost their lives when their two-wheeler collided with a tree in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police sources reported.

The victims were identified as Saheb Chakravarti, aged 16, and Saurabh Chakravarti, aged 20, who hailed from Vasantpur, and Vishal Bachhad, aged 19, from Shirpur, Telangana. According to a police official, the accident took place when Bachhad, who was driving the vehicle, lost control near the Thakurnagar hills.

The Chakravarti brothers were declared dead at the scene, while Bachhad succumbed to his injuries after being transported to a hospital. The trio was traveling from Vasantpur to Ghot at the time of the crash.

