Tragic Collision: Brothers Among Victims in Gadchiroli Accident

Three young individuals, including brothers Saheb and Saurabh Chakravarti, died after their two-wheeler crashed into a tree in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. The incident occurred when Vishal Bachhad lost control of the vehicle. The Chakravarti brothers died on the spot while Bachhad died later in the hospital.

In a tragic accident on Thursday morning, three young men lost their lives when their two-wheeler collided with a tree in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police sources reported.

The victims were identified as Saheb Chakravarti, aged 16, and Saurabh Chakravarti, aged 20, who hailed from Vasantpur, and Vishal Bachhad, aged 19, from Shirpur, Telangana. According to a police official, the accident took place when Bachhad, who was driving the vehicle, lost control near the Thakurnagar hills.

The Chakravarti brothers were declared dead at the scene, while Bachhad succumbed to his injuries after being transported to a hospital. The trio was traveling from Vasantpur to Ghot at the time of the crash.

