Left Menu

IMF Chief Urges Fairer Global Trade System

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva emphasizes the need for a fairer, rules-based global trading system amid U.S.-China trade tensions. Speaking before the IMF and World Bank meetings, she highlights India's reduction of trade barriers as a positive step and urges further global reductions in tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:51 IST
IMF Chief Urges Fairer Global Trade System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, called for a reduction in trade uncertainties between the U.S. and China on Thursday. At an event in Washington, she stressed the importance of establishing a fairer, rules-based trading system between the world's two largest economies.

Georgieva discussed the negative perceptions fueled by increasing tariffs and non-tariff trade barriers, avoiding direct criticism of President Donald Trump's tariff policies. She highlighted grievances on both sides, with the U.S. concerned about China's intellectual property practices and China seeking engagement to stabilize economic relations.

Georgieva welcomed India's decision to reduce trade barriers and noted potential decreases in tariffs within the European Union. She expects bilateral discussions to foster wider actions in reducing global trade barriers, ultimately benefiting the world economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025