Exploring the Living Sky: New Evidence of Life on Exoplanet K2-18 b

Astrophysicist Nikku Madhusudhan and his team at the University of Cambridge have reported potential signs of biological activity on exoplanet K2-18 b, located 120 light-years from Earth. Their study, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, suggests a significant chance that life may exist outside our solar system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a groundbreaking study, astrophysicist Nikku Madhusudhan from the University of Cambridge and his team have uncovered potential evidence of biological activity on an exoplanet known as K2-18 b. This celestial body, situated some 120 light-years away from Earth, has shown signals of molecules traditionally associated with life.

The research, appearing in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, marks a pivotal moment in the search for extraterrestrial life. By identifying molecules such as dimethyl sulphide, dimethyl disulphide, methane, and carbon dioxide on K2-18 b through observations made with NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, scientists are beginning to hypothesize the possibilities of habitability beyond our solar system.

Madhusudhan highlights the implications of their findings, noting that such evidence could transform our perception of the universe from a collection of inanimate celestial bodies to a potentially 'living sky.' If further studies elevate the likelihood of life, humanity's understanding and place in the cosmos could forever shift.

