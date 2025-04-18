Alien Planet Life Evidence Uncovered in Science, Harvard Funding Freeze Amidst Trump Clash
Scientists have detected chemical fingerprints suggestive of life in the atmosphere of an alien planet through the James Webb Space Telescope. Meanwhile, Harvard's Dr. Ingber faces funding freezes imposed by the Trump administration, impacting long-standing government-university research partnerships and potentially benefiting international rivals like China.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:28 IST
In a breakthrough finding, researchers utilizing the James Webb Space Telescope reported the detection of potential life-indicating gases in an exoplanet's atmosphere, marking the strongest evidence to date of extraterrestrial life.
Simultaneously, Harvard's Dr. Donald Ingber experienced disruptions in federal funding as the Trump administration clashed with the university over policy issues, potentially hindering U.S. scientific progress while bolstering global competitors.
These developments underscore ongoing challenges and opportunities within the realm of scientific research and international collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India in touch with Trump Administration on trade issues, expect to take them forward in coming days: Govt.
India in touch with Trump Administration on trade issues, expect to take them forward in coming days: Govt.
Legal Standoff: U.S. Judge Versus Trump Administration over Venezuelan Deportations
India's Pharma Triumph: Trump Administration Waives Tariffs
Brown University to see federal funding halted by Trump administration, White House official says, reports AP.